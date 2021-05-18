GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.