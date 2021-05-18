GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 443,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $196.81 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.