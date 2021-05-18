GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.13 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.31.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.74 billion, a PE ratio of -106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

