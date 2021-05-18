GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $251.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

