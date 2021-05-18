GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen stock opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

