GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.31 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

