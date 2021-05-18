GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.18 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $715.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $704.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.77. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,777 shares of company stock worth $7,361,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

