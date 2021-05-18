GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

