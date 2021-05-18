GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.20.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

