GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

