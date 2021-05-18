GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.