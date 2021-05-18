GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock worth $836,017,001. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $138.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

