GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $242.07 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

