GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,859 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 270.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Rollins by 1.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

