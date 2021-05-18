GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,360 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 334.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.67 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

