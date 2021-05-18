GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

