GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.80 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

