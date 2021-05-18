GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

