GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.90 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NOW opened at $454.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.56. The company has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.