GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

ACN opened at $287.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $188.11 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

