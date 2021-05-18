GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

