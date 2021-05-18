GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.29. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.