GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of OHI opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

