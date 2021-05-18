Guild Holdings Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. As a group, research analysts expect that Guild will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

