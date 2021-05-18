Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells $53,507.32 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,135. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

