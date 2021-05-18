Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 1,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

