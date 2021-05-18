Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.15

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 306.15 ($4.00) and traded as high as GBX 399.20 ($5.22). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 381.60 ($4.99), with a volume of 284,166 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £759.83 million and a PE ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 381.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.15.

In other news, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

