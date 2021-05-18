Hamilton E. James Sells 70,175 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $6,141,014.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,597,159.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.