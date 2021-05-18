Handshake (HNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $994,776.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $186.55 million and $994,776.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.03 or 0.07865172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.13 or 0.02527365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.55 or 0.00679400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00205597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.43 or 0.00794081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.35 or 0.00667186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00604356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 386,485,240 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

