Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

