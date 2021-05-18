Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.
In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
