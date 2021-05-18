Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of HBI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

