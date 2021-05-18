HAPI Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, HAPI has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.96 or 0.00187626 BTC on popular exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00098987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.63 or 0.01477354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00064674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00118730 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

