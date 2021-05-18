Harmony Trading Up 27% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $628.87 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.