Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.84

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.50. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 102,595 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.27.
Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAP)
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
