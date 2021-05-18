Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.84

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $9.50. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 102,595 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.02% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

