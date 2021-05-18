Hashgard Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $141,626.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.