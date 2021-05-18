Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.76 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $164.76 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

