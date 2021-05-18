Haven Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.62 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $237.69 million and $1.62 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $16.96 or 0.00041510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,859.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.68 or 0.07762351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.64 or 0.02502813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.03 or 0.00678004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00203281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00777916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00671712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00581447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,014,320 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

