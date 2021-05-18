HC Wainwright Increases Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target to $3.00

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,759,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

