Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

