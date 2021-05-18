Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE PEAK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.
In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
