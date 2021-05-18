Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director John K. A. Prendergast Sells 35,000 Shares

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,678. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

