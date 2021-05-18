Hecla Mining (HL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) recently:

5/13/2021 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

5/11/2021 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

5/10/2021 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/7/2021 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $6.75 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Hecla Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of HL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,009,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 563.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,325,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 1,125,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $110,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $160,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

