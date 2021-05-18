Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.29

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $363.56 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,800,439 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

