Hedget One Day Volume Reaches $607,807.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $9.19 or 0.00021179 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 5% against the dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $607,807.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

