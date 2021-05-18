HEICO (HEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEI stock opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO has a 52 week low of $85.72 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

