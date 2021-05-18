HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €64.00 ($75.29) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.57 ($91.26).

Shares of ETR HEI traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €75.20 ($88.47). 306,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

