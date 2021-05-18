Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $3,032,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 78,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 954.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $163.39 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.