Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

Shares of HSDT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,607. The company has a market cap of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

HSDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.