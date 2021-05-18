Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.15. 9,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,143,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 52,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 107,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 326,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,643.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

