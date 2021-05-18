Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.43 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and $1.76 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002357 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00091185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00388022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00227930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.44 or 0.01320946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

