Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Price Down 3%

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 59,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

